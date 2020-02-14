Short Interest in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Increases By 7.9%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coherent by 134.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coherent by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of COHR traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,148. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. Coherent has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.