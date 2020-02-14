Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Declines By 9.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 123,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 487,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 407,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $380.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

