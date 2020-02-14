Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Declines By 12.9%

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. DD3 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDMX. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 210,450 shares during the last quarter.

DD3 Acquisition Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

