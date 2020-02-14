Short Interest in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Increases By 6.8%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 991,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.38. 117,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of -307.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. Research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.