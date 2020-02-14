Short Interest in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expands By 8.2%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $317,540.00. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,100,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Gartner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $152.41. 470,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,972. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

