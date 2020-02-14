Short Interest in Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Grows By 7.7%

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLOW opened at $1.41 on Friday. Glowpoint has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Glowpoint Company Profile

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

