Short Interest in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Increases By 7.9%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,600,000 shares. Approximately 30.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get GNC alerts:

GNC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 481,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,909. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. GNC has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GNC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.