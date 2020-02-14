Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Rises By 7.9%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $449,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 788,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,910. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 152.29 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

