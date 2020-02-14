Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Decreases By 8.1%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 88,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Several research firms recently commented on GTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.