Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 8.1%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 259,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NM opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

