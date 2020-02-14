Short Interest in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Drops By 9.9%

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,947. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

