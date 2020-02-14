Short Interest in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Decreases By 10.0%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 32.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 481,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.67. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.98.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.