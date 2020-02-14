Short Interest in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Drops By 9.4%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.66. 1,862,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 121.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

