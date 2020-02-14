Short Interest in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Expands By 7.5%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POAI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,110. Precision Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

