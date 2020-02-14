Short Interest in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Expands By 7.3%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

RDVT traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,727. The firm has a market cap of $275.94 million and a PE ratio of -29.06. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Red Violet by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,129 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

