Short Interest in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Drops By 9.1%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 31,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,840 shares of company stock worth $5,738,489 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,205,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,297. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.