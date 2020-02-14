Short Interest in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Declines By 8.1%

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

