Short Interest in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Expands By 9.5%

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 254,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

