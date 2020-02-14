Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Drops By 10.0%

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

