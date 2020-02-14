Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreases By 8.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 429,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.50. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

