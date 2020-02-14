Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given a $13.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 92,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $345.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

