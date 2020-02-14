Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,759. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

