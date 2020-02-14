Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,942 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 223,391 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $13,824,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $10,585,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,513. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.