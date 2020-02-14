Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 325,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,073. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

