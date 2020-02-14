Signaturefd LLC Sells 21,091 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 11,886,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

