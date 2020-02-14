Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $51,970.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00789263 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

