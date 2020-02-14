Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

