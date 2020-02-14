Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 962,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 233,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,780. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

