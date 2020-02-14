SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SITC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

