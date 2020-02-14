SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.01. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

