Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.72

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $638,916.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006943 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

