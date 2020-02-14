Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,543,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Slack by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 669,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,595 shares of company stock worth $4,850,548.

Slack stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

