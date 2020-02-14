SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.49.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $219.63. 10,672,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

