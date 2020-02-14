SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 9,427 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.89. 8,096,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,246. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

