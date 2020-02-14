SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.31. 1,113,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,878. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

