SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

