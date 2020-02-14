SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,973. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

