SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 62,825 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 283.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. 2,641,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.