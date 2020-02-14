SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 12,979 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.08. The company had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average of $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.