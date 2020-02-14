SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,000. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

APH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,729. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

