SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 871,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

