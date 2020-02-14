SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 318,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 128,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,927,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210,533. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

