SmartCash Market Cap Hits $6.96 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 42% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $601,654.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.02735730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.79 or 0.04750189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00798518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00903422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00115639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009436 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

