SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$30.58 and a 52 week high of C$35.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.