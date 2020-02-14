SmartCoin Market Cap Hits $10,598.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. SmartCoin has a market cap of $10,598.00 and $47.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00807071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000825 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,174 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.