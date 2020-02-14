SmartMesh (SMT) Price Tops $0.0065

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 59.2% against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $248,731.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.08 or 0.06173841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00061683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.