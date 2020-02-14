Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Citigroup raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 15,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

