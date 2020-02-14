SolarCoin Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market cap of $868,466.00 and $204.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,925,079 coins and its circulating supply is 57,349,974 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

