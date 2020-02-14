Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $307,247.00 and $6.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,805,108 coins and its circulating supply is 1,805,101 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

