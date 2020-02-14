Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price

Headlines about LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LYNAS CORP LTD/S earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LYSDY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 97,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,197. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

